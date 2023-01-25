Former state senator Lesser joins Boston-based law firm WilmerHale
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Massachusetts State Senator Eric Lesser has a new job.
Lesser is set to join WilmerHale, a Boston-based law firm, as a member of the firm’s Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Group.
That comes according to a statement from the firm, which added that Lesser will continue to reside in Longmeadow.
His planned start date is February 1st.
