Former state senator Lesser joins Boston-based law firm WilmerHale

Mass. State Senator Eric Lesser
Mass. State Senator Eric Lesser(Western Mass News / File)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Massachusetts State Senator Eric Lesser has a new job.

Lesser is set to join WilmerHale, a Boston-based law firm, as a member of the firm’s Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Group.

That comes according to a statement from the firm, which added that Lesser will continue to reside in Longmeadow.

His planned start date is February 1st.

