THE LATEST: Parking Bans

(WGGB/WSHM) - Here’s a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:

AMHERST

A parking ban will be in effect from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 25 through 7 a.m. Thursday, January 26. Parking is prohibited from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. on all town streets and in all parking lots, except overnight parking that’s allowed in the lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of the Pray Street lot, and the northern row of the town’s North Pleasant Street lot (the row closest to the church)

BELCHERTOWN

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

EASTHAMPTON

A parking ban is in effect beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, January 23, until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. During a parking ban there is no on-street parking allowed. Violators may be ticketed and towed.

GRANBY

Parking ban in effect Wednesday, January 25 at noon, until Thursday, January 26 at noon. This means that there is no on-street parking allowed.

GRANVILLE

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to April 30.

GREENFIELD

An emergency winter parking ban has been declared from 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25 to 6 a.m. Thursday, January 26. No on-street parking is allowed.

HOLLAND

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31.

MONSON

A parking ban will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 25 through 8 a.m. Thursday, January 26

NORTHAMPTON

A snow emergency has been declared, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Januar 26. Parking on all city streets and in the city parking lots is prohibited btween 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. except on Main Street, where parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. The Armory Street lot is open for overnight use during snow emergencies, except from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. for plowing.

ORANGE

A parking ban is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 25 through 7 a.m. Thursday, January 26.

PALMER

There is an enforced seasonal parking ban starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

RUSSELL AND MONTGOMERY

A parking ban is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 25 through 7 a.m. Thursday, January 26.

WARE

A seasonal parking ban is in effect from December 1 until March 31.

