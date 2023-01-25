Local DPW crews prepared for Wednesday storm

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many have been waiting for snow to arrive since winter officially began last month and local departments of public works said Wednesday that their crews are ready to respond to the storm.

“It’s New England. We haven’t had much. A lot of people will say we haven’t had any snow and I say ‘Wait, it’s New England.’ I mean we’ve had snowstorms in April, so just got to be patient,” said Craig Cole of Springfield.

People in western Massachusetts are ready to enjoy some snow.

“I love the snow. I don’t think it will be too bad today. I’m hoping it won’t be more than two inches. I think it will get rained out,” said Julio Toledo of Springfield.

Western Mass News got answers from local departments of public works on how they are prepared to respond to the storm.

“We’ve been out pretreating. We did all our mains, our hills. Now, we’re going to be going out and doing all of our sides, so that we have salt down, so when it does start snowing, that will help with mitigating with snow accumulation,” said Chicopee DPW Superintendent Elizabette Batista.

Batista told us her crews are ready to respond to whatever weather comes our way.

“We’re monitoring the storm. As we see the snow, if we decide we have to plow, we will call everyone in and we will plow…We have several departments that assist with snow here in Chicopee…the highway, forestry, parks, and water departments, so they are all ready to go whenever is necessary and then we have quite a few contractors that come out and help,” Batista noted.

She shared this message for those at home.

“Just be patient. This is going to be a storm that’s happening during the evening commute, so it might be a little slow going, but we should be getting everything cleared up before tomorrow,” Batista noted.

