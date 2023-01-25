Belchertown resident wins $31 million off Mega Millions ticket
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Belchertown resident is now a millionaire!
The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.
The winning ticket a whopping $31 million.
If the winner opts for the cash payout they will get around 16 million dollars.
No word yet on who the lucky winner is.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.