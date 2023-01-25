Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck by car in Palmer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking in the crosswalk.
According to Palmer Police Sergeant David Burns, the incident resulted in the victim being sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Sergeant Burns added that the accident occurred around 7 p.m. and that the driver stayed with police.
The accident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.