Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck by car in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking in the crosswalk.

According to Palmer Police Sergeant David Burns, the incident resulted in the victim being sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Burns added that the accident occurred around 7 p.m. and that the driver stayed with police.

The accident is currently under investigation.

