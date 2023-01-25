Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was the calm before yet another storm set to hit western mass this week, and as crews clean up from Monday’s event, some local businesses are looking ahead to Wednesday’s expected snow.

Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said that it will be all hands on deck Wednesday as the area expects to see a second winter storm this week.

“Yesterday, we saw an increase in spin outs and crashes throughout the area, through Hampshire and Hampden Counties,” Interstate Towing Inc. General Manager Stephen Gonneville told us. “Definitely was a little icy, a little dicey out there, and people need to slow down a little bit!”

Gonneville said that his company typically sees a spike in crashes during the winter, but storms like Monday’s make for particularly busy days.

“We’re extra staffed for the wintertime, and on a storm day like tomorrow, we’re going to have extra help in the afternoon when the weather hits, just to be prepared,” he told us.

Gonneville and his crews are looking ahead to the upcoming storm, saying that they are fully staffed and ready for whatever mother nature has in store.

“Tomorrow is still up in the air. We’re not sure how much we are going to get, but we expect quite a few crashes and spinouts,” he said. “We’re definitely expecting an increase of a normal business day.”

With several inches expected throughout western Massachusetts, MassDOT issued a storm advisory ahead of the storm, saying in part:

“MassDOT will be deploying storm-related logistics as needed. Drivers should make smart decisions about when they depart, the routes they take, and allow extra time to reach destinations.”

Gonneville also urged drivers to slow down on the roads and to watch out for tow truck drivers.

“Everybody please be careful out there, heed the warnings,” he said. “If they tell you to stay home, stay home, and if you see us on the side of the road, please slow down and move over.”

Gonneville added that tow truck drivers often find themselves in dangerous situations on the job. According to AAA, a tow truck driver is killed on the job every six days.

If you are planning on hitting the road Wednesday, the MassDOT is encouraging drivers to monitor the road conditions before heading out.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.