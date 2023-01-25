Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The timing of Wednesday’s snowstorm prompted dozens of local school districts to decide to close early.

“It feels amazing. I’ve had a couple tests today, so not having to do take home tests, just feels good,” said Kenith Brown of Springfield.

On Wednesday, school districts across the region closed early due to the approaching snowstorm. Western Mass News spoke with students in Springfield who shared their plans for the afternoon.

“Sledding…and just snowball fights and hanging out with my friends. That’s what I’m most excited about,” Brown added.

“I have to catch up on some homework, but after that, probably just relax at home. It’s nice to have sometimes a day off from school,” said Daniel Corpes, a junior at Springfield Central High School.

His dad told us that communication about the early dismissal was clear from the district.

“They gave us advanced notice. They told us yesterday that they were going to get out early, so it worked out,” said Julio Toledo of Springfield.

One Uber driver also told us how he is being impacted by the snowstorm.

“Today, I’m driving Uber and the snow impacts me because I’ve got cars that are really good in the snow, so I’m out usually the whole storm,” said Craig Cole of Springfield.

