SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield police officer charged in connection with a fight outside Nathan Bill’s in 2015 has been found guilty.

Jose Diaz waived his right to a trial by jury. He was found guilty of misleading investigators during the trial.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Monday.

