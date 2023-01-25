State Police seize firearms, narcotics during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested in Greenfield last Monday night during a routine traffic stop after Massachusetts State Police discovered two handguns and a large quantity of a combination of substances suspected to be crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl.

None of the vehicle’s occupants, which included a 32-year-old man and two juveniles, were licensed to carry firearms.

In total, 113 grams of suspected cocaine, 1,650 packages containing a combined 33 grams of suspected heroin, and two scales commonly used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics were located.

32-year-old Richard Meinzer of Killington, Vermont, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, illegal possession of a firearm, and others.

Both juveniles face similar charges.

