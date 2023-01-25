Water main break closes part of Liberty Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to repair a water main break along a busy Springfield street.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission officials said that the break at the intersection of Franklin and Liberty Streets has forced the closure of the intersection of Liberty and Chestnut Streets.

Traffic is still getting by west on Liberty Street from the rotary at Armory Street.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while repairs are ongoing.

