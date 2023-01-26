Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy and their home in a fire on Christmas eve.

On a day that’s supposed to be filled with joy, one family lost everything. On Christmas eve, their house in Chicopee went up in flames and five-year-old Steven Windolowski Jr. died from his injuries. Two locals heard this story and knew they wanted to step in and help.

“We started this, my co-host and I, not knowing anybody. I didn’t know my co-host. We just all came together,” said Thomas Lepore.

“Losing a child on a special event day is just totally heartbreaking. I just figured I needed to come forward,” said Rodger Bancroft.

Lepore and Bancroft came together to host a fundraiser for Windolowski’s family. Lepore told Western Mass News that he knows the mother’s pain as he lost a son of his own a few years back.

“Twenty-three years ago, I lost a son. I know the feeling that she’s going through. No mother should have to bury her own child,” Lepore explained.

The fundraiser will be a buffet with a DJ and cash bar, with plenty of prize opportunities. It will be held on April 16 at the American Legion in Chicopee. All proceeds will go to Windolowski’s mother and the rest of her family.

“The goal is to raise money for the family, the mother, especially the mother, because she has a couple other children and they are homeless. They need the money and they are struggling,” Bancroft added.

However, they still need the community’s help. They are asking for donations to be raffled off on the day of the event.

“We are looking for raffles. We have about 30 of them now, but you can never have enough. Hopefully, we’ll have a table full of raffles,” Lepore added.

Adult: $20

Couples: $30

Ages 10 to 17: $8

Under 10: Free

