Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Colrain

Crews respond to car shop fire
Crews respond to car shop fire(wggb)
By Libby James and Addie Patterson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, several crews were dispatched to Route 112 for a 2-alarm fire at a car repair shop.

Officials say the fire started around 3:15 A.M.

Route 112 between Adamsville Road and Route 2 was shut down while crews were working but that lane has since reopened.

The 1.5 story garage was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Mass. Pike speed reduced to 40 MPH in part of western Mass.
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift