Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Colrain

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, several crews were dispatched to Route 112 for a 2-alarm fire at a car repair shop.

Officials say the fire started around 3:15 A.M.

Route 112 between Adamsville Road and Route 2 was shut down while crews were working but that lane has since reopened.

The 1.5 story garage was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

