Holyoke 7th grader, who collapsed two weeks ago, surprises friends at school

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nevaeh Vieira, the seventh grader who collapsed more than two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school on Tuesday.

Vieira suffered a severe asthma attack a few weekends back that led to cardiac arrest and a stroke.

She spent days in the hospital, and when she finally returned home, she had to go right back to the hospital, because she had blood clots in her lungs.

However, on Tuesday, she could finally see her classmates again at Mater Dolorosa school.

The school then dedicated Monday and Tuesday as fundraisers for Nevaeh, where students could pay a dollar to not wear their uniform that day.

All the money raised is for Nevaeh’s GoFundMe page. The proceeds will go towards covering her medical bills.

