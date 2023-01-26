Longmeadow educator fired after allegedly taking photos at school for OnlyFans account

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Longmeadow educator was fired for allegedly taking photos in a school bathroom and posting them to her OnlyFans account.

“It was a paraprofessional who took videos and pictures in the elementary school bathroom for an OnlyFans page and I was shocked,” said Joel Illouz of Longmeadow.

Parents with children in the school district spoke exclusively with Western Mass News following the incident.

“I’ve talked to a lot of other parents. A lot of people don’t want to speak out in Longmeadow. That’s the kind of town it is. They want to hush things under the rug…For someone to think about sexual content while in the presence of children, it makes you wonder, right? Like on the outside, do what you want to do, but while you’re a paraprofessional in front of children, to have the idea to make sexually explicit content, it doesn’t add up to me and that’s what I’m mainly concerned about,” Illouz added.

According to the OnlyFans website, it is an online subscription-based platform that enables content creators to monetize their influence.

We reached out to the Longmeadow Public Schools superintendent for comment and he told us in a statement, in part:

“While an employee was found to have violated the district’s acceptable use of technology policy, I can assure you that this was an isolated event that did not involve students or staff at any point or impact their safety in any manner. The matter was addressed promptly, and the individual is no longer employed by the Longmeadow Public Schools.”

Illouz told us he received that same statement from the superintendent, but wants the district to be more transparent about the situation.

“For him to say that it wasn’t a teaching employee made it seem like it wasn’t someone who didn’t have direct contact with the kids and that was, wasn’t the case, so that was what I was upset about really...That email should have said, ‘Look, we had a paraprofessional who was, in fact, interacting with our children who made an OnlyFans video and pictures in the school bathroom while on school property while on school time,’” Illouz noted.

The Longmeadow Police Department also told us they are not assisting in any investigation. In a statement, the town’s police captain said, in part, “The investigation is being handled by the school administration; At this time, the event appears to be an isolated incident.”

