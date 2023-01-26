Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday.

Palmer fire officials said that around 6:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the fire station in respiratory distress and was met by firefighter Pat Jessop.

Jessop found that the dog was choking and began applying abdominal thrusts, as part of his Basic Animal Rescue Training, to help remove a lodged object, which turned out to be a piece of cucumber.

A short time later, the cucumber become dislodged and the dog was then able to breathe.

