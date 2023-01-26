Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field

MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case.

Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.

Police are looking for the driver of this Jeep in connection with a recent vandalism case. (Montague Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Montague Police at (413) 863-8911 or contact Officer Mike Sevene or Det. Sgt. Joshua Hoffman via email.

