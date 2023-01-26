Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field

Police in Montague are looking for your help in identifying suspecs in a recent vandalism case.
Police in Montague are looking for your help in identifying suspecs in a recent vandalism case.(Montague Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case.

Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.

Police are looking for the driver of this Jeep in connection with a recent vandalism case.
Police are looking for the driver of this Jeep in connection with a recent vandalism case.(Montague Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Montague Police at (413) 863-8911 or contact Officer Mike Sevene or Det. Sgt. Joshua Hoffman via email.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to car shop fire
Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Colrain
A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday.
Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog
St. Lawrence County power outages
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County