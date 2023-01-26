Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County

(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility companies are still working hard to restore power after Monday’s storm left many in the dark.

As Wednesday’s storm started to wind down in Greenfield, there was still a mix of snow and rain.

Western Mass News checked in with folks in Franklin County about Wednesday’s winter weather.

“I was expecting the storm to come a little earlier, but it is what it is, but it’s here now,” said Kyle Desbisshop, a Greenfield resident. I’m going to go home for the rest of the night.”

Western Mass was hit with its second storm in less than three days, and many in the area told us they hope the lights stay on.

Throughout the area, there were downed branches, power lines, and utility poles causing scattered power outages following Monday’s storm.

Jennifer Padilla, a Montague resident said she lost power for several hours on Monday, something she hopes will not happen again with this storm.

“I’m concerned about the power outage not so much the roads,” said Padilla. “After living in South Florida and Georgia, being in there for the snow apocalypse of Georgia, you guys seem to have it well under control.”

National Grid told Western Mass News in a statement, “National grid is prepared for the second winter storm of the week to impact Massachusetts on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.”

“Just making sure we’ve got some nice little preparations just in case we’ve got to hunker down at home and hopefully we don’t lose power again,” added Padilla.

Nearly 300 houses throughout the Franklin County area are without power.

