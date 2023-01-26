Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The soaring prices of eggs has been putting cracks in all of our wallets for weeks.

Milk, butter, eggs, sugar, and chocolate are the ingredients needed at Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield to make many of their sweet treats, but one of these ingredients has become more costly than the others.

“I used to spend $200 a week in eggs and now I’m spending $600 a week in eggs,” said Dino Facente, co-owner of Koffee Kup Bakery.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have soared nearly 60 percent this past year. Facente broke down the costs for Western Mass News.

“It’s tripled in our wholesale market, so before, if we were in the dollar-a-dozen range, now you’re three dollars, four dollars, depends where you get it from, what vendor, what they have left over, whatever company has a good price that week…That’s $400. That’s ten dollars an hour over a forty-hour period, right, for someone that’s like having an extra worker on making ten dollars in one hour,” Facente explained.

Facente said while they have not had to raises prices at the bakery just yet, they will be looking at ways to offset the extra costs over the next few weeks, such as decreasing the volume of their baking.

“We probably don’t make as much as we used to. Like in the bakery business, it’s not like you’re in the pizza or restaurant business where they order and your stuff is sold…We just cut a little bit on what we make and hopefully trying to monitor it. We got a good steady clientele. We’ve been lucky,” Facente noted.

Facente told us they are already saving money by making their baked goods from scratch and also wanted to say he is thankful for having loyal customers who continue to support their business.

