Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the children’s study home today at Merriam-Webster as the center unveiled their new brand and introduced the expansion of their mental health services on Wednesday.

Town by town also takes us to the paper city where Holyoke Community College has been awarded over $1.2 million dollars in state funds.

The funds will expand their adult education programs in Holyoke and other communities in Hampden County.

Western Mass News was told this money from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, is a part of a five-year, $250 million dollar allocation to 74 institutions announced last month by the outgoing baker administration.

