West Springfield Police arrest breaking and entering suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has been arrested following a call for a break-in Thursday morning.

West Springfield Police said that officers went to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed.

When they arrived on-scene, they saw the suspect, identified as Michael John Blaine of Greenfield, allegedly flee on foot from Gay Terrace towards City View Avenue.

The person who called police to report the incident also noted that several tools had been removed from his truck and another victim said that a speaker and amplifier were found next to the suspect’s vehicle.

Blaine was found a short time later under a nearby vehicle and he was taken into custody. Investigators reportedly found seven chainsaws, power tools, and other items, including a kitchen sink, inside Blaine’s vehicle.

Blaine is facing several charges, including breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, two counts of larceny under $1,200 and two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.

