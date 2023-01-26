West Springfield Police arrest breaking and entering suspect

Michael John Blaine
Michael John Blaine(West Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has been arrested following a call for a break-in Thursday morning.

West Springfield Police said that officers went to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed.

When they arrived on-scene, they saw the suspect, identified as Michael John Blaine of Greenfield, allegedly flee on foot from Gay Terrace towards City View Avenue.

The person who called police to report the incident also noted that several tools had been removed from his truck and another victim said that a speaker and amplifier were found next to the suspect’s vehicle.

Blaine was found a short time later under a nearby vehicle and he was taken into custody. Investigators reportedly found seven chainsaws, power tools, and other items, including a kitchen sink, inside Blaine’s vehicle.

Blaine is facing several charges, including breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, two counts of larceny under $1,200 and two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in Montague are looking for your help in identifying suspecs in a recent vandalism case.
Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field
Crews respond to car shop fire
Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Colrain
A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday.
Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog
St. Lawrence County power outages
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke