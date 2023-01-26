Westhampton woman sharing passion for jewelry with others

WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A western Massachusetts jewelry designer is sharing her work with others and is taking an idea from a popular movie plot.

“They are going to have a week with it and they are going to write their experiences in it and put little pictures and fun things,” said Selena Ginnetti from Westhampton.

Ginnetti designer wanted to share her handcrafted pieces with the world. Running her store out of her home, her creations range from rings to necklaces, bracelets to tea infusers. She came up with a traveling jewelry idea by playing off the plot of a popular movie as a way for others to enjoy her work.

“If I could do this thing like ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ thing, where I send it out to people all over, and I got interest,” Ginnetti explained.

The interest in the traveling jewelry has grown with over 30 different people in twenty states signing up to share jewelry. She told Western Mass News that fact that the beads on the bracelet can be used for meditation is also drawing attention.

“This is actually the bracelet. It turns into a bracelet. It’s a necklace and a bracelet and it’s something called mala beads,” Ginnetti added.

Starting soon, the bracelet will travel from Maine to Hawaii with every stop documented in a journal. If you would like to be a part of the traveling bracelet, you can click here for more information.

