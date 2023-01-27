Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke.

There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.

Holyoke Mall spokesperson Ruth-Ann Hastings told Western Mass News that they hope adding the chain will help to bring in younger shoppers.

“I think anybody that loves fashion and gets inspiration online and from fashion influencers will be visiting Garage as well,” Hastings said.

With the age of Instagram and Tiktok, the world is evolving and so is the way we shop. Social media influencers are creating a wave of more inclusive gender-neutral apparel and now, we’re starting to see that locally.

“Most of your trends you see online, they are able to provide in store,” Hastings noted.

In looking at their website, Garage has a mission of creating a more inclusive world through fashion and this concept comes to life through their line of unisex clothing. Hastings expressed how it feels to help bring a brand with such diverse values to the Pioneer Valley.

“We’re very excited about it. We continue to grow our tenant mix and we’re very excited to welcome garage as the newest addition,” Hastings added.

Hastings said the store will open this spring.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.