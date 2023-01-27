Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man, who was found guilty of taking naked photographs of girls without their consent, will not spend any time behind bars, so long as he follows the rules of his probation.

Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. He was found guilty by a jury of taking photographs of five females, two minors at the time, while they were changing or showering.

This all took place back in August 2020 at Camp Shepard at YMCA in Westfield, where McColley worked as a maintenance worker.

On Friday, McColley sat as three victims stood up in court and described the pain they’ve faced since the crime.

The judge sentenced McColley to one year delayed sentence, with one year probation for three charges, and then three years probation for the other charges. In other words, McColley will not have to serve any time in prison as long as he doesn’t violate his probation conditions.

We’ll have more from inside the courtroom tonight starting at 5 p.m. on Western Mass News.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.