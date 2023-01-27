Longmeadow Middle School closed Friday due to threat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Glenbrook Middle School closed due to a school violence threat.

Superintendent Marty O’Shea posted this message on the Longmeadow website,

“Good Evening,

I am writing to provide an update regarding the school safety message that you received this afternoon at approximately 4:30. It is copied below.

Despite purposeful and tireless efforts by the Longmeadow Police Department and school administration, the investigation into this matter is not complete. To be clear, while we have no reason to believe that a genuine threat exists, we do not yet have the confidence to confirm that the school violence threat made at Glenbrook is a criminal hoax.

Student and staff safety and a sense of security are of primary importance. Sadly, there are too many examples of school tragedies that could have been prevented with greater due diligence and investigation. As such, in an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to cancel school at Glenbrook on Friday, January 27. Other schools will open on a regular basis with additional police presence throughout the day.

Longmeadow staff and families can anticipate an update and additional information tomorrow morning, as early as possible. Please let your school administrator know if your Glenbrook child or children at other schools experience unease or distress that can be addressed by the school counseling staff.

Thank you for your patience as we work together to ensure staff and student safety.

Sincerely,Marty O’Shea

Earlier Message:

Good Afternoon,

In collaboration with Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks, I am writing to notify all staff and families of a situation that is currently under investigation at Glenbrook Middle School. At approximately 2:35 this afternoon, a student reported seeing a message on a restroom wall threatening future school violence. Longmeadow Police quickly responded and are actively investigating along with our administrative team. Police and school personnel are taking this matter very seriously. Students, parents/caregivers or staff with information should contact the Longmeadow Police. Parents/caregivers and staff can anticipate additional information and updates in the hours ahead.

Sincerely,

Marty O’Shea

Superintendent of Schools”

