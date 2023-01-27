Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year. It’s a competition inspired by the accidental internet searches that come every year leading up to football’s biggest game.

Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo at Forest Park in Springfield, is a finalist for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year, which a contest run by bonusfinder.com based on mistaken internet searches for the big game.

“It’s off of a common typo for this time of year - Super Bowl - so it just started as this funny little competition and now, the zoo has been invited to join in,” said Caroline Adams, director of zoo education at The Zoo at Forest Park.

Adams entered Clint into the competition

“We submitted Clint’s photo as a potential candidate and they selected us on this short list and now, he is in the finals to be the ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023,” Adams added.

Clint has been selected as one of the top 16 owls to compete in a tournament-style voting system.

“He is up against another screech owl, so it is neck and neck,” Adams explained.

Clint came to The Zoo at Forest Park in the winter of 2020 from an upstate New York animal rehabilitation center after being hit by a car.

“We’re not able to hunt successfully, which obviously would not leave them as a successful wild screech owl,” Adams said.

In addition to taking home the coveted title of ‘Superb Owl’ of the year, the zoo would receive $5,000 if Clint wins and one lucky voter will be randomly selected to win $1,000. You can CLICK HERE to place your vote for Clint. Voting will go until January 31.

