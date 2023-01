WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police responded to a serious crash on Friday morning on Springfield Street.

After a car crashed into a utility pole knocking wires down, crews closed the street in the area of Wilton Drive to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.