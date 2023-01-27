St. Thomas principal clarifies team involved basketball incident

By Paris Dunford and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the principal of St. Thomas the Apostle School on Thursday after reaching out for comment yesterday regarding the Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team accusing the St. Thomas girl’s team of making derogatory comments.

She clarified this team does not have affiliation with the school, but it’s a team of the Catholic Team Youth Organization League and uses the church’s name.

We have reached out to multiple people in the organization again today for comment but have not yet heard back.

