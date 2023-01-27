Sunshine returns to start the day, some increasing clouds this afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies cleared out last night we’ll see quite a bit of sunshine this morning. Temperatures are in the 20′s and will top off in the mid to upper 30′s this afternoon. It will be a bit brisk, but not as windy as yesterday. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as a weak Clipper system slides across northern New England. We may see a flurry or two later this evening into tomorrow morning, but that is about all. Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 20′s tonight.

The last weekend of January will feature above normal temperatures. There may be a few morning flurries, but then we’ll see some sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40′s. Another system with a bit more moisture will move through western Mass late in the day on Sunday. Highs will reach back into the 40′s with a few afternoon and evening showers. There may be a few hill town flakes. It will remain a bit unsettled on Monday with a few more spotty showers as moisture streams out-to-sea to our south. As these two weak features move out colder air will drain in behind it. This will bring temperatures to more seasonable levels for the middle of next week with highs near freezing. February looks to begin colder. The storm track will remain just to our south and needs to be watched with cold air building to the north. For now, much of next week looks dry with perhaps Arctic cold by next weekend.

