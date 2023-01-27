Town by Town: Red Cross volunteers, chili cook-off, and informative police publications

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee.

The Red Cross in Springfield held an open house for new volunteers on Thursday along with current volunteers who responded to local disasters such as home fires across Western Massachusetts.

Volunteers are trained in disaster response and working to help people recover from devastating events.

Red Cross volunteers also helped veterans in need, blood donors, and with any administrative tasks at their chapter offices.

The American Legion Post 224 previewed their decades-long-standing tradition today, the chili cook-off in Easthampton.

The event was originally started by veteran Susan Miller who passed away a few years ago.

All proceeds will go to the Leeds VA Chaplain Services.

Finally, town by town took us to Chicopee where the city’s police department worked with law publications to produce informative magazines and flyers to distribute to the community.

The magazines covered topics such as disaster strikes, violence protection, protecting your identity, human trafficking, and more.

There’s also an option for younger kids to have several different coloring books that discuss topics such as bullying.

Magazines and coloring books are free of charge.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.