Car drives into Westfield martial arts studio, leaves hole in the wall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to New England Martial Arts Training Center on Mainline Drive Saturday morning after a car struck the building, leaving a large hole.

According to Westfield Police Sergeant Seth Florek, police and fire crews answered the call around 9:50 a.m.

He added that the incident occurred when a woman was dropping off her child at the martial arts studio for a lesson, and that it is believed to have been accidental.

No injuries were reported.

According to the New England Martial Arts Training Center’s Facebook page, the car left a 4′ square hole in the building’s wall.

Sergeant Florek told us that the building department also assisted on scene to check the condition of the structure, which appeared to be in good shape.

The New England Martial Arts Training Center also posted that the studio will remain closed for the remainder of Saturday.

