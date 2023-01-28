Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police officers

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday night, local leaders reacted to body camera footage that captured the interaction between 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and five former Memphis police officers.

The newly released body cam footage showed graphic interactions between former Memphis, Tennessee officers and Tyre Nichols, who later died from the extent of his injuries.

Protesters throughout Memphis have taken to the streets demanding change.

Bishop Talbert Swan II, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, said he is devastated by the inhumanity seen in the released video, “This heinous crime and terrible example of man’s inhumanity to man is something we should never see from those who are sworn to protect and serve us.”

Swan shared his reaction moments after he watched the footage.

“The body cam footage of the savage of Tyre Nichols has really revealed that there is a sore lack of training and abject failure in the selection of police officers,” he said. “Not only in Memphis but across the nation.”

Massachusetts law enforcement also reacted to the incident.

The Deerfield Police Department stated on Facebook and said:

“The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols and the failure of many of these individuals to intervene is sickening and leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated, and outraged. As a police department, we remain committed to emphasizing dignity and respect for all and instilling within our agencies a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life. But we must, and will, do more.”

Governor Maura Healey also released a statement and said:

“What happened in Memphis is a betrayal of basic humanity. While true justice would mean Tyre Nichols being here with his loved ones, the swift action taken by the Memphis police chief and prosecutors demonstrates the accountability and oversight families need and deserve. Now is the time across the commonwealth to communicate with honesty and understanding and show empathy and care. We will commit to the work we must do as a nation and as a state to address systemic racism and protect basic human rights.”

Bishop Swan shared his thoughts, “My heart goes out to the Nichols family, to the entire Memphis community, and really to everyone who had to be subject to watching that video because what that does is it tears away at the trust that people have for law enforcement.”

The five former Memphis officers were indicted on Thursday and now face multiple charges that include second-degree murder.

