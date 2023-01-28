A Mainly Dry And Mild Last Weekend Of January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a few early flurries, it is all about a breezy wind with mild temperatures to start the weekend.

The last weekend of January will feature above normal temperatures. Midday sun is expected on Saturday but clouds likely increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40′s. Another system with a bit more moisture will move through western Mass late in the day on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with a few afternoon and evening showers. There may be a few hill town flakes.

It will remain a bit unsettled on Monday with a few more spotty showers as moisture streams out-to-sea to our south. As these two weak features move out colder air will drain in behind it. This will bring temperatures to more seasonable levels for the middle of next week with highs near freezing.

February looks to begin colder. The storm track will remain just to our south and needs to be watched with cold air building to the north. For now, much of next week looks dry with perhaps Arctic cold by next weekend. That said, it would not take much to bring the storm track closer which would introduce the chance for precip events.

