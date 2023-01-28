Monson couple arrest for methamphetamine distribution

By Samantha Galicki and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Monson residents have been arrested for their involvement in methamphetamine distribution.

Police executed a search warrant at a couple’s home on Wednesday, January 25th, and seized methamphetamine, three firearms, a replica firearm, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

38-year-old Laurie B. Lincoln and 36-year-old Michael B. Samek Jr., both of Monson, were charged with a multitude of crimes, including conspiracy to violate drug law and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lincoln was held without the right to bail while Samek Jr.’s bail was set at $25,000.

