Monson crews respond to a house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire.

According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road.

When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly.

Officials remained on-scene for approximately 45 more minutes maintaining the fire.

Monson Police Department also assisted with traffic control and the Hampden Fire Department with more personnel.

There was some structural damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

