Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m.

Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4 on the eastbound side of the turnpike and that it ran down the guardrail.

The fire was extinguished quickly and did not have time to reach the wood line.

The cause of the brush fire is undetermined.

