Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside

Brush fire on Mass. Pike in Palmer 012823
Brush fire on Mass. Pike in Palmer 012823(Palmer Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m.

Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4 on the eastbound side of the turnpike and that it ran down the guardrail.

The fire was extinguished quickly and did not have time to reach the wood line.

The cause of the brush fire is undetermined.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image of medical symbol
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
A Mainly Dry And Mild Last Weekend Of January
A Mainly Dry And Mild Last Weekend Of January
Monson methamphetamine, firearms arrest 012823
Monson couple arrest for methamphetamine distribution
Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police...
Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police officers