St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game.

Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team that took place at Springfield’s Forest Park Middle School.

The director of the (CYO) said no issues were raised during or after the game.

He explained that both teams exchanged handshakes afterwards, and the referees assigned by Wilshire reported no excessive physical play.

He said attempts to reach out to the Wilshire Spirits’ team officials were denied.

But the director confirmed Wilshire cancelled an ensuing game against St. Thomas.

He added that without a willingness to meet, St. Thomas cancelled all future games with Wilshire and notified the Catholic Youth Organization league officials of their decision.

