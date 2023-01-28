Thunderbirds prepare for sold-out home games over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds and gearing up for another eventful weekend. Between Friday night’s match-up and Saturday’s sellout hometown heroes’ game, parking and traffic are on many people’s minds.

Friday night games are commonly known to bring in large crowds and lots of traffic.

Through the outside of the Mass Mutual Center, fans are filing in to watch the T-Birds take on the Belleville senators.

Before the game, a fan from Ludlow, Donlad Derosier, came early expecting limited parking on game day, “We usually come down here pretty early, but I haven’t had a problem parking at MGM lately,” said Derosier. “It is a little bit more of a walk, but I mean it gives you exercise!”

Derosier expressed that the extra walk is not stopping him from coming and cheering on the home team.

The city wants to remind people ahead of tomorrow’s sell-out game, the Civic Center’s parking garage is currently closed and is under construction.

Nate Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds, voiced the recent parking woes, “I know that the police are going to have an extra presence on the street. We have been working with them all week on that. Luckily, tomorrow is hometown heroes’ night. So, we are going to have a lot of police and firemen out at the games, so hopefully, everything goes smoothly.”

Costa thanks the city and the Springfield Police Department for all of the provided safety for each game to make sure traffic and parking run smoothly. He recommends folks come early to Saturday’s game since it will be a sellout but there will be plenty of fun activities before the game.

Free parking is available at the MGM Springfield parking garage for Friday’s and Saturday’s games.

