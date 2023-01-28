Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad hobby show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield.

Springfield leaders celebrated the opening of a new program, aimed at shortening the wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment.

On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the Behavioral Health Network’s new model of care, “BHN well-being.”

Mayor Sarno and other leaders including Senator Jacob Oliveria, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, Representative Bud Williams, and many others were in attendance for Friday’s celebration.

The organization’s new center is located at 417 Liberty Street in Springfield.

Town by town then took us to West Springfield to the Railroad Hobby Show.

The event will feature real-life and scale-model railroads, historical societies, travel agencies, art shows, and so much more.

The show will be held on Saturday at the Big E fairgrounds and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

