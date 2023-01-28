Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge.

“We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of stuff, free of charge to the community. If you need it, we got it,” said Westfield Mass Help President Melvin Hook.

The local Freemason chapter has set up the Hospital Equipment Loan Program, or HELP for short, at 72 Broad Street in Westfield. People get the medical equipment they need free of charge. All they ask is you return it when you are done.

Hook told Western Mass News that the program has been able to help people find medical supplies that may be out of stock while also saving people money.

“After we came through the pandemic, a lot of this stuff was not being made, so we have a lot of people that are looking for stuff not only in the private community, but also in the medical community, as well,” he explained.

Bobbie Hurley and Karen Lashway of Granby took part in the program when their dad got sick shortly before he died. They were in need of a bed and a wheelchair, amongst other items, which would have cost them nearly $1,000.

They told Western Mass News that the equipment provided was a large help in making their dad as comfortable as possible.

“We came, they gave us everything we needed, they even were going to give us a Hoyer lift,” Hurley said. “For him, that made all of the difference in his last days.”

After his death, the duo returned the equipment and even donated extra to pay the equipment loan program’s good deeds forward to the next person.

“So, we’re returning the things that they loaned to us and then the things we no longer need that we had bought before the program,” Lashway said. “It feels nice.”

Hook told Western Mass News that you cannot put a price on helping out a friend in need.

“It’s not about silver and gold,” he said. “It’s what you get inside your heart. You can’t buy that with silver and gold.”

The Health Equipment Loan Program will be held every Saturday in Westfield from 9 a.m. until noon.

