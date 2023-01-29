Annual Penguin Plunge in Westfield raises money for children’s museum

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 19th annual penguin plunge was held on Saturday at the Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield.

Participants dressed up in their favorite costumes and dove right into the icy water.

Each participant in the plunge pledged to raise a minimum of 75 dollars.

The plunger who raises the most money wins a whopping 500 dollars in cash.

Russell Linder, a West Springfield resident said, “I love doing this event, it is a great charity event, it brings the community closer, we are all families, we are all American, you know, God bless America!

All proceeds from the event helped raise money for the Amelia Park Children’s Museum.

