Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community is coming together on Saturday to help the homeless.

Bob the bike guy and the girl scouts are collecting supplies for Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs.

The packs are given to local police departments to hand out to the local homeless population.

A local girl scout troop was at the event selling cookies and helping with the collection.

One of the girl scouts, Olivia Dout said she had a great time helping out with todays event, and even gave some cookie recommendations, “for people who like cookies and diabetic, we have one that is gluten free and it’s the one and only toffee tastic.”

That event took place at Curry Honda of Chicopee.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.