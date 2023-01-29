Central high school holds JROTC drill competition

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps drill competition was held at Central High School in Springfield.

Students from across the east coast and active-duty air and space force members attended the event.

Cadet Captain, a student, told us what the event means to participants, “It gives me an opportunity to improve myself trying something I’m scared of.”

Saturday’s competition took place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

