Central high school holds JROTC drill competition

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps drill competition was held at Central High School in Springfield.

Students from across the east coast and active-duty air and space force members attended the event.

Cadet Captain, a student, told us what the event means to participants, “It gives me an opportunity to improve myself trying something I’m scared of.”

Saturday’s competition took place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

