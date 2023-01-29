Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield

Firefighters were called to a fire at Main and Osgood Streets in Springfield on January 28, 2023
Firefighters were called to a fire at Main and Osgood Streets in Springfield on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Springfield.

Crews responded to the building on the corner of Main and Osgood Streets around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that once on-scene, heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of the building extending from the first floor to the fourth floor.

A second and third alarm were then struck and Calvi added that every fire company in the city responded to the scene.

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, they were still working to put out heavy fire on the third and fourth floors.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Central high school holds JROTC drill competition
Central high school holds JROTC drill competition
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Authorities: ‘innocent bystander’ killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
Central high school holds JROTC drill competition
Central high school holds JROTC drill competition
Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless
Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless