Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Springfield.

Crews responded to the building on the corner of Main and Osgood Streets around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that once on-scene, heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of the building extending from the first floor to the fourth floor.

A second and third alarm were then struck and Calvi added that every fire company in the city responded to the scene.

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, they were still working to put out heavy fire on the third and fourth floors.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.