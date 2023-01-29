Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe

Rowe barn fire 012923
Rowe barn fire 012923(Rowe Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a barn in Rowe for reports of a 2nd alarm fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Rowe Fire Department, they received the call just before 3 a.m.

Officials shared a photo on the department’s Facebook page, which shows the barn fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Charlemont, Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, Buckland, Colrain, Heath, Florida, and Whitingham came to assist. Vermont crews also responded from Halifax, Wilmington, Readsboro, and Whitingham.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023
This week, we’re getting answers from Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29
Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport
Pilot ejected in plane crash at Brainard Airport
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall