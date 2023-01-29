Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe

ROWE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a barn in Rowe for reports of a 2nd alarm fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Rowe Fire Department, they received the call just before 3 a.m.

Officials shared a photo on the department’s Facebook page, which shows the barn fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Charlemont, Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, Buckland, Colrain, Heath, Florida, and Whitingham came to assist. Vermont crews also responded from Halifax, Wilmington, Readsboro, and Whitingham.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.