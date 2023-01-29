Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosted its annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast Sunday morning to highlight the department’s accomplishments over the past year.

“As Sheriff of the county, I’m very proud of the work we’re doing outside of the fences of the facility,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “Inside the facilities, we know what we’re doing, we’re doing a good job, and we’re nationally recognized. That’s a major focus of the sheriff’s office.”

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office brought the community and local leaders together to celebrate their accomplishments and highlight goals for the future.

Sheriff Cocchi highlighted how community involvement and philanthropic work will play a key role in engaging with the community in 2023.

“We’re going to be in the community doing things, supporting the cities and towns that may be lacking some resources,” he told us. “Whether it’s after-school activities with the children, working with the public school’s systems to help and reduce dropout rates and increase graduation rates, or if it’s just simply community engagement.”

Sheriff Cocchi also commented on the death of Tyre Nichols, who succumbed to his injuries after authorities said he was fatally assaulted by 5 former Memphis police officers.

Sheriff Cocchi told Western Mass News that he was shocked by the events that were caught on camera.

“My county is better than this, this commonwealth is better than that, this country is better than this type of behavior,” he said. “There is no place in law enforcement for actions and responses to an incident like that.”

He added that he plans on holding Hampden County deputies to the highest standards of excellence in order to improve law enforcement in the community.

“We can not allow people who don’t have compassion, professionalism, respect, and the wherewithal on how to execute those authorities and powers of their commonwealth or their state to get into our profession,” Sheriff Cocchi said.

