Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cool start with 20s for most, we will rebound nicely despite being under mainly cloudy skies. A mild day once again with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some locations could pop into the lower 50s if the sun peaks out for a few. A weak system with a bit of moisture will move through western Mass so we will see the chance for a few light late afternoon and evening showers. There may be a few hill town flakes.

It will remain a bit unsettled on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. As these two weak features move out colder air will drain in behind it. This will bring temperatures to more seasonable levels for the middle of next week with highs near freezing.

February looks to begin colder. The storm track will remain just to our south and needs to be watched with cold air building to the north. For now, much of next week looks dry. That said, it would not take much to bring the storm track closer which would introduce the chance for precipitation but right now it looks dry. If there was going to be a chance for any “light” snow, it would be some point on Tuesday then again Thursday evening.

There could be Arctic cold by next weekend, with intense cold wind chills.

