Mild Start to the Week, Arctic Air could be on the Way for Later in the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We had another mild day Today with highs near 50 for most! This mild air has been brought into the region by a strong breeze coming out of the Southwest yesterday and today. For tonight, we should see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the middle 30′s for the valley, lower 30′s for the hills. Waking up Monday morning, a mostly cloudy skies, still mild with temps in the 30′s. Keep in mind, we should be in the teens and 20′s overnight this time of year. A mainly dry day is on tap for Monday, but once the sun goes down, there is an increased chance for a passing snow shower or sprinkle.

Tuesday turns breezy and chilly with highs around freezing, with a blend of sun and clouds. Wednesday, cooler with highs in the lower 30′s, mostly sunny. Thursday mostly cloudy and dry, highs in the middle 30′s. We are watching a passing system off to our south, which does look to be a miss for our area, but could bring snow showers to portions of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey Tuesday into Wednesday. This system looks to just throw clouds in our direction.

Now, we are watching an arctic blast coming later into the week and into the weekend. We could see highs in the 20′s Friday and the teens Saturday, as a deep trough builds across the Northeast. Aided by very gusty winds coming out of the northwest, we are looking at very cold temperatures on the way. Overnight lows could dip below zero Friday, Saturday, or Sunday nights. Factor in the wind gusts up over 30 mph, we could see wind chills well below zero Friday-Sunday.

Behind the arctic blast later in the week, we turn more seasonable and drier. In fact, within the next 10 days, there is not much to speak of in terms of wet weather.

