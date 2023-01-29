Pilot ejected in plane crash at Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport.

The airport is a general aviation airport with smaller planes flying in and out.

“We usually see all of those little planes flying over head and we always a little nervous. We don’t want them to crash or anything,” said Gabriela Brown, an eyewitness.

The Hartford Fire Department says it was a four passenger prop plane that crashed on the turf runway.

“The plane is a Lancair which is a kit plane. Could be built by the pilot. It’s a high performance airplane which means it’s got a 350 horsepower engine. Goes very fast,” said Dr. Michael Teiger, Longtime Pilot, Former FAA Medical Examiner.

The pilot, a 54-year-old male, was the only occupant & was ejected.

The pilot was responsive on scene but suffered burns and possible fractures. He was transported to an area hospital.

Even after an accident, Teiger says most pilots wont let that stop them from flying again.

“I don’t see a real difference between an air traffic accident and a car accident on the highway. Most of us, if we were in an accident, we’d be shaken up, take a breather and usually get back and start driving again. And I think the same would be psychologically true for flying,” said Teiger.

The Federal Aviation Administration is onsite investigating. Officials do not know how much fuel was spilled but DEEP was on scene.

The airport was closed immediately following the accident but has since reopened.

While traveling southbound on 91, Gabriela and her father saw a huge cloud of black smoke coming from the direction of the airport.

“First thing we thought was ‘did a plane crash?,’” said Gabriela. “To see it happen in front of us just driving on our normal route, that was really shocking.”

The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.