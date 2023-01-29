Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that Holyoke Police were called to the mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a male victim and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Western Mass News has crews at the scene and will have the latest as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire in Monson
Monson crews respond to a house fire
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
Basketball
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident