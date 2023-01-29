Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that Holyoke Police were called to the mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a male victim and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Western Mass News has crews at the scene and will have the latest as it becomes available.

