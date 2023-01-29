Thunderbids host ‘Hometown Heroes’ night, stair climb event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Before Saturday’s big game, the Thunderbirds held their first ever Annual Stair Climb Event.

Many teams and first responders climbed throughout the Mass Mutual Center, to raise money for the T-Birds foundation.

Caitlin Kirrane, the event organizer said the turnout for the event was amazing and is already looking forward to the next few years, “Some of my coworkers, Nate Costa, and I, got together and said this would be a cool event. I know Boston puts one on with the Bruins and thought it would be kind of cool if we had one here in Springfield.”

The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Belleville senators on Saturday night for their annual Hometown Heroes night.

Lisa Pignatare, a Westfield sports fan, said “It’s just nice to see that the Hometown Heroes are getting recognized because they get overlooked so easily.”

Thunderbirds President, Nathan Costa, also said the annual tradition means a lot to the team as well, “It’s an opportunity for us to really say thank you and put a spotlight on first responders in our area,” he said. “They do so much for us, they keep us safe, they are a part of what we do almost every single night and we just want to say thank you.”

The game will honor first responders across Western Mass.

Tonight’s Thunderbirds game was sold out.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.